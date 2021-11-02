checkAd

AEX Gold Inc. - Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland, provides an update on recent corporate developments.The Company has additionally …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland, provides an update on recent corporate developments.

The Company has additionally published an updated corporate presentation, which can be found on the Company's website at www.aexgold.com.

Highlights

  • The de-risking of the Nalunaq resource continues with approximately 7,000 metres of diamond drilling completed so far in the Valley Block and 90% of drill holes reaching target depth and intersecting the Main Vein
  • Core samples have been logged and sent for testing, with results expected to start being received by the Company before the end of the year
  • Four winterised drilling rigs will continue to operate on site, targeting additional Main Vein intersections, with drilling expected to continue through to December
  • AEX hopes to publish an updated Competent Persons Report ("CPR") in Q2 2022, with further updates to follow subsequent to additional drilling activities
  • Infrastructure improvements to the camp, bridge and other essential site components have been completed. The completed camp is the same as that envisioned as the construction camp for Nalunaq and enables year-round access and operations
  • Halyard Inc. ("Halyard") is on track to complete the engineering study focused on the process plant and surface infrastructure by end of Q4 2021. The engineering study is focused on de-risking the Nalunaq Project cost and schedule through additional and improved trade-off studies and advancing engineering to feasibility level
  • Field work (geophysical, sampling and prospecting) has also been completed across the Company's wider gold and strategic mineral licences. Exploration continues to support the multi commodity attractiveness of AEX's land package in Southern Greenland
  • Mineral Licence and Safety Authority (MLSA) has confirmed that it has awarded the Kobberminebugt licence to AEX, which will be granted once the government has signed the licence document. The Kobberminebugt licence, which has attractive iron oxide copper gold ("IOCG") and copper prospectivity, and will increase the Company's total licence portfolio to 4,090km2

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of AEX, commented:

