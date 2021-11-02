checkAd

Angle PLC Announces Change of Adviser

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 08:00  |  37   |   |   

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc ("the Company") Change of advisers

ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY)(AIM:AGL), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce the appointments of Berenberg as its Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker and Jefferies as its Joint Broker with immediate effect.

For further information:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

Andrew Holder, Head of Investor Relations

Berenberg (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Toby Flaux, Jen Clarke, Milo Bonser, Shiv Dave

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Jefferies (Joint Broker)

Max Jones, Thomas Bective

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Ciara Martin

Matthew Ventimiglia (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 (212) 850 5624

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent-protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost-effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix® system, and it enables a liquid biopsy (a simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest to the user in a format suitable for multiple types of downstream analyses. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The system is epitope-independent and can capture all types of CTCs as well as CTC clusters in a viable form (alive). CTCs enable the complete picture of a cancer to be seen; as being an intact cell they allow DNA, RNA and protein analysis and may provide comparable analysis to a tissue biopsy. Because CTC analysis is a non-invasive process, unlike tissue biopsy, it can be repeated as often as needed. This is important because cancer develops and changes over time and there is a clear medical need for up-to-date information on the status of a patient's tumor. In addition, the live CTCs harvested by the Parsortix system can be cultured, which offers the potential for testing tumor response to drugs outside the patient.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

