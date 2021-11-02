checkAd

Link Global Technologies Completes the Purchase of Clean Carbon Equity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, is pleased to announce further to its news releases dated July 30, 2021, and October 1, 2021, available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, it has completed the acquisition of Clean Carbon Equity ("CCE").

The acquisition allows LINK to take steps towards providing carbon offsets in the digital economy sector, immediately acquiring cash flow and creating new long-term revenue opportunities for the Company. With the acquisition complete, LINK has also operationalized its plans to become carbon neutral by 2026, well ahead of the 2030 timeline established by the Crypto Carbon Accord.

CCE IS AN INTEGRAL PART OF THE LINK GLOBAL FUTURE

Stephen Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Link. says, "This business model creates another revenue source apart from the digital currency mining by creating verifiable offsets that we can market and monetize." We are fortunate to bring on great partners and welcome this opportunity to grow together.

"We are excited to be joining the Link Global family. We will now have the ability to support existing and new clients in what is going to be a boom time in the carbon credit sector," added Chad Clovis, CEO of Clean Carbon Equity. "The timing really couldn't be any better to grow and expand the offset program to all industries and with plans to develop new products such as carbon-neutral NFTs, and indigenous certified carbon credit registries.

The closing of the acquisition occurred under the terms announced in the Company's news release dated October 1, 2021. None of the securities issued on closing of the acquisition were registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

