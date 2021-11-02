Maersk Sees Q1 2022 EBITDA in Line with Q4, with Current Conditions Continuing
(PLX AI) – Maersk Q3 revenue USD 16,612 million vs. estimate USD 16,600 million.Q3 EBITDA USD 6,943 million vs. estimate USD 6,960 millionQ3 EBIT USD 5,859 million vs. estimate USD 5,950 millionQ3 pretax profit USD 5,674 million vs. estimate USD …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Q3 revenue USD 16,612 million vs. estimate USD 16,600 million.
- Q3 EBITDA USD 6,943 million vs. estimate USD 6,960 million
- Q3 EBIT USD 5,859 million vs. estimate USD 5,950 million
- Q3 pretax profit USD 5,674 million vs. estimate USD 5,770 million
- Maersk share buy-back additional USD 5 billion over the years 2024 and 2025
- Maersk acquisition of SENATOR INTERNATIONAL and the ordering of additional aircraft
- Maersk says EBITDA for Q1 2022 is expected to be in line with Q4 2021
- Maersk reiterates the guidance for the underlying EBITDA expected to be in the range of USD 22.0bn-23.0bn, the underlying EBIT in the range of USD 18.0bn-19.0bn, and free cash flow (FCF) of minimum USD 14.5bn, as announced on 16 September
