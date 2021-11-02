Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Maersk Sees Q1 2022 EBITDA in Line with Q4, with Current Conditions Continuing (PLX AI) – Maersk Q3 revenue USD 16,612 million vs. estimate USD 16,600 million.Q3 EBITDA USD 6,943 million vs. estimate USD 6,960 millionQ3 EBIT USD 5,859 million vs. estimate USD 5,950 millionQ3 pretax profit USD 5,674 million vs. estimate USD …



