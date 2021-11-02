Jyske Bank 9-Month Net Interest, Net Fee Income in Line with Consensus
(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank 9-month pretax profit DKK 3,064 million vs. estimate DKK 3,049 million.9-month CET1 capital ratio 18% vs. estimate 17.8%9-month net fee & commission income DKK 1,663 million vs. estimate DKK 1,617 million9-month net interest income DKK 3,696 million vs. estimate DKK 3,700 million
- (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank 9-month pretax profit DKK 3,064 million vs. estimate DKK 3,049 million.
- 9-month CET1 capital ratio 18% vs. estimate 17.8%
- 9-month net fee & commission income DKK 1,663 million vs. estimate DKK 1,617 million
- 9-month net interest income DKK 3,696 million vs. estimate DKK 3,700 million
- Loan impairment charges are expected to amount to an income in 2021
