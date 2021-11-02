Demant Rises 6% After Outlook Boost on Strong Momentum
(PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 6% in early trading after the company increased its guidance as momentum continues in the second half of the year.Demant increased outlook for FY EBIT to DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million …
(PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 6% in early trading after the company increased its guidance as momentum continues in the second half of the year.Demant increased outlook for FY EBIT to DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million …
- (PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 6% in early trading after the company increased its guidance as momentum continues in the second half of the year.
- Demant increased outlook for FY EBIT to DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously
- Hearing Healthcare has seen very strong performance so far in H2 with double-digit organic growth, while Communications sees an increase in new order intake and revenue in recent months
- The core franchise is doing well, and the company has been able to improve its group gross margin despite increased costs, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare