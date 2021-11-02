Demant Rises 6% After Outlook Boost on Strong Momentum Autor: PLX AI | 02.11.2021, 09:08 | | 0 | 0 02.11.2021, 09:08 | (PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 6% in early trading after the company increased its guidance as momentum continues in the second half of the year.Demant increased outlook for FY EBIT to DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million … (PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 6% in early trading after the company increased its guidance as momentum continues in the second half of the year.Demant increased outlook for FY EBIT to DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million … (PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 6% in early trading after the company increased its guidance as momentum continues in the second half of the year.

Demant increased outlook for FY EBIT to DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously

Hearing Healthcare has seen very strong performance so far in H2 with double-digit organic growth, while Communications sees an increase in new order intake and revenue in recent months

The core franchise is doing well, and the company has been able to improve its group gross margin despite increased costs, SEB said Demant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



