HelloFresh Stands Out in Food Delivery After Beat & Raise, BofA Says; Shares up 10%

(PLX AI) – HelloFresh stands out against a difficult backdrop in e-commerce and food delivery, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation after the company beat estimates and raised outlook.

Shares up 10% in early trading

HelloFresh last night announced Q3 revenue of EUR 1,416 million, beating consensus estimate EUR 1,312 million

Outlook FY revenue growth raised to 57-62%, up from previously 45-55%

Guidance looks once again well within reach and implies user growth quarter-on-quarter, BofA said, keeping a price target of EUR 105 on the stock



