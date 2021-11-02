checkAd

HelloFresh Stands Out in Food Delivery After Beat & Raise, BofA Says; Shares up 10%

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – HelloFresh stands out against a difficult backdrop in e-commerce and food delivery, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation after the company beat estimates and raised outlook.Shares up 10% in early …

  • (PLX AI) – HelloFresh stands out against a difficult backdrop in e-commerce and food delivery, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation after the company beat estimates and raised outlook.
  • Shares up 10% in early trading
  • HelloFresh last night announced Q3 revenue of EUR 1,416 million, beating consensus estimate EUR 1,312 million
  • Outlook FY revenue growth raised to 57-62%, up from previously 45-55%
  • Guidance looks once again well within reach and implies user growth quarter-on-quarter, BofA said, keeping a price target of EUR 105 on the stock
