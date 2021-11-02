Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

FLSmidth Falls 2.3% After Carnegie Downgrade (PLX AI) – FLSmidth falls 2.3% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.TK Mining acquisition is a good fit, but the price is high and the asset quality low, Carnegie saidInvestors will remain cautious until there is …



