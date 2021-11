FLSmidth Falls 2.3% After Carnegie Downgrade Autor: PLX AI | 02.11.2021, 09:37 | | 40 0 | 0 02.11.2021, 09:37 | (PLX AI) – FLSmidth falls 2.3% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.TK Mining acquisition is a good fit, but the price is high and the asset quality low, Carnegie saidInvestors will remain cautious until there is … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth falls 2.3% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.TK Mining acquisition is a good fit, but the price is high and the asset quality low, Carnegie saidInvestors will remain cautious until there is … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth falls 2.3% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

TK Mining acquisition is a good fit, but the price is high and the asset quality low, Carnegie said

Investors will remain cautious until there is more data on TK Mining's cash flow: Carnegie

Price target cut to DKK 255 from DKK 330

NOTE: FLSmidth is scheduled to report earnings next week FLSmidth & A/S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

FLSmidth & A/S Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer