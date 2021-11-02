checkAd

FLSmidth Falls 2.3% After Carnegie Downgrade

Autor: PLX AI
02.11.2021, 09:37  |  40   |   |   

(PLX AI) – FLSmidth falls 2.3% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.TK Mining acquisition is a good fit, but the price is high and the asset quality low, Carnegie saidInvestors will remain cautious until there is …

  • (PLX AI) – FLSmidth falls 2.3% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
  • TK Mining acquisition is a good fit, but the price is high and the asset quality low, Carnegie said
  • Investors will remain cautious until there is more data on TK Mining's cash flow: Carnegie
  • Price target cut to DKK 255 from DKK 330
  • NOTE: FLSmidth is scheduled to report earnings next week
