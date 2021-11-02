Trifecta Gold Discovers New Zone of Mineralization with 2.34 g/t Gold over 17.7 Metres at the Yuge Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the recently completed trenching program at its 100% held Yuge Gold Project, located in Humboldt County, …

Following up on a successful maiden drill campaign early in 2021, the trenching program was designed to better understand the orientation of structures controlling known mineralization and to test new target areas elsewhere on the property (see map below). Highlights include:

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the recently completed trenching program at its 100% held Yuge Gold Project, located in Humboldt County, Nevada.

17.7 m of 2.34 g/t gold (including 2 m of 6.49 g/t gold) in Trench I, a new discovery;

7.4 m of 0.43 g/t gold in Trench D, another new discovery; and,

1.0 m of 4.0 g/t Au and 0.5 m of 1.48 g/t Au in Trench F at the Josie Zone.

Trifecta's reverse-circulation drill campaign conducted in early 2021 returned very promising results from 3 targets . Previously released results include:

2.27 g/t gold over 38.1 m (including 3.63 g/t gold over 15.24 m) from hole YU-21-02 at the Columbia Zone;

0.99 g/t gold over 30.48 m (including 3.4 g/t gold over 6.1 m) from hole YU-21-07 at the Juanita Zone ; and,

0.61 g/t gold over 9.14 m (including 2.48 g/t gold over 1.52 m) from hole YU-21-05 at the Josie Zone.

"As we finalize plans for our next drilling campaign at Yuge, the discovery of yet another broad zone of gold mineralization supports our thesis that gold on the property is much more widespread than the high grade veins targeted by historical miners," states Richard Drechsler, President and CEO. "The structural information gathered from our trenching program will help guide the next phase of drilling while additional surface work is planned to advance new discoveries to the drill stage."

Trenches A and B at the Columbia Zone did not conclusively establish the orientation of the mineralization intersected in drill holes, but did identify northerly trending structures, which could be cross-faults or part of a mineralizing shear system.

Trenches C and D are located midway between the Columbia and Juanita zones. Neither trench reached bedrock, but a continuous sample of rock and soil taken from the bottom of the Trench D returned 0.432 g/t over 7.4 m .

Trench E, at the Juanita Zone, was oriented parallel to the drill holes to test for possible easterly trending mineralized structures. The absence of such structures in this trench suggests that the mineralization intersected in YU-21-07 could be associated with north trending structures, but it is also possible that mineralization is hosted in easterly shears cut by northerly cross faults.