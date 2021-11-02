Komo Plant Based Foods Launches into 16 Nesters Market Locations in BC and Alberta

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that its full range plant-based comfort foods (7 SKUs) will be carried …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM )( OTCQB:KOMOF )( FRA:9HB ) (" Komo "), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that its full range plant-based comfort foods (7 SKUs) will be carried in all 16 Nester Market locations in British Columbia and Alberta beginning this month. In connection with the launch, Nesters Market is featuring Komo as "Pick of the Month" in a promotional email, social media and in-store marketing campaign.

"Nesters Market is proud and excited to feature Komo Comfort Foods in all 16 of our locations across British Columbia and Alberta. As a Western Canadian-owned company, we wholeheartedly support locally-owned Canadian businesses whenever possible, and look forward to growing into a successful partnership with Komo Comfort Foods," says Erin Jane, Grocery Merchandising Coordinator at Nesters Market. "We stand behind Komo's delicious and healthy plant-based comfort foods, and we know it will soon become a Nesters customer (and staff!) favourite. Look for free Komo product samples in the Nesters Marketplace booth at the Vancouver Wellness Show, taking place in February 2022."

"We're on our mission to bring plant-based favourites to more people, places and plates." says Komo operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. We launched Komo with our local delivery service and consumers in BC and Alberta will now have more places to find our wholesome frozen meals. This announcement is especially exciting as Nesters Market will be our first retail partner to carry products outside of BC."

Last month, Komo announced it has commercialized it's products with a co-manufacturer and partnered with frozen food distributors to build out its retail network. Komo anticipates being on the shelves of more stores across Canada by the end of the year and in the United States by 2022.

About Nesters Market

Nesters Market is a proudly 100% Western Canadian privately-owned company whose core values are quality, integrity, a commitment to total customer satisfaction and recognition of the importance of its responsibility to the environment. Our Nesters Market mission is to contribute to the health and well-being of our communities by providing a broad range of safe, healthy and affordable food and household products as well as relevant, convenient services. Our ultimate, overarching goal is to Add Value to people's lives; especially our loyal customers and our dedicated associates.