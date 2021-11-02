checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Completion of Audit

Company Finalizing Preparations Ahead of Near-Term Application to Uplist to the OTCQB® Venture Market

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has finalized the completion of PCAOB audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 and is preparing for an expected near-term application to uplist to the OTCQB® Venture Market.

"Given our recent acquisitions, we have been able to build a truly impressive platform company and completed the necessary audits for an expected near-term uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "This enables us to prepare to refile our Form 10 with the SEC, which can be filed once we finalize the audit of each of our subsidiaries acquired during the 2022 fiscal year.

"In the meantime, our near-term anticipated uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market will help to improve visibility and liquidity of our shares within the capital markets. This is a critical next-step as we march towards our end-goal of a Nasdaq uplisting. We believe our transformation into a national brand and the corresponding rapid sales growth have combined to create a well-positioned company that can provide sustainable value to a new tier of institutional investors over the long-term," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

