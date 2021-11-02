EHT Reports Positive Third Quarter 2021 Results Resulting From Comprehensive Restructuring & Windular Acquisition

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to report its third quarter financial results …

EHT would like to highlight the positive impact of the acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies Inc. ("Windular") and the reduction of the outstanding debentures completed August 25, 2021.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to report its third quarter financial results for the period ended August 31, 2021 ("Q3, 2021").

Revenues for the quarter increased from $65,285 in Q3 2020 to $436,902 for Q3 2021, an increase of over 569%. Principal on the 18% debentures decreased by $7,229,000 with significant savings of over $1,300,000 in interest expense per annum to the Company. Shareholder Equity improved from November 30, 2020, ($32,393,281) to August 31, 2021, of ($2,788,498). This is an improvement (gain) of $29,604,783 due to our comprehensive restructuring completed in 2021. With the ramp up of sales and profit from EHT business lines, we will be able to achieve a cash positive Shareholders Equity in the near future.

John Gamble CEO commented: "The completion of share consolidation, debt restructuring and financing in Q3, was the biggest and most significant change in the Company's financial position since inception. Our full focus for the quarter was to ensure these transactions were successfully completed. This coupled with the addition of Windular, means we now have a strong balance sheet moving forward to execute our business plan. With the announced revenues from Bell Canada in Q4 and ground-breaking in Puerto Rico, we are beginning to position the Company for significant revenue growth. The steps we are taking now will set us up for a very positive 2022 with over $50M of revenue expected from our Puerto Rico Net-Zero housing developments among our many other initiatives from Windular's work with global telecoms to our SolaStream and Agriculture technology."

The below table outlines the impact of the transactions completed during this quarter as well as providing a summary of the share capital structure: