Envirotech Vehicles Delivers One Vehicle To Electric Junk and Hauling, LLC

"In addition to the deliveries that we've recently made through our FAR agreements, we also continue to benefit from the growing interest in our best-in-class fleet of electric vehicles beyond our FAR network," commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "We are pleased to initiate this business relationship with Electric Junk and Hauling, and we look forward to working with them again in the future as they continue to expand their EV fleet."

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has delivered one upfitted Class 4 zero emission truck to Electric Junk and Hauling, LLC ("Electric Junk and Hauling"), a newly-formed entity based in Kensington, California..

Electric Junk and Hauling endeavors to properly dispose of electronic equipment and related waste items in order to help Contra Costa County and surrounding areas achieve their goals of cleaning up the environment in a safe, responsible manner.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

