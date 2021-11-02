checkAd

Nepra Foods Welcomes Vice President of CPG Sales Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the November 1st hiring of Kate Cash as Vice President of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the November 1st hiring of Kate Cash as Vice President of Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) Sales. Cash has an extensive background in CPG sales strategy and execution with a particular focus on shaping product messaging that resonates with communities of healthy eaters. In her new role, Cash will be responsible for growing Nepra's newly announced PROPASTA™ line of ready-to-eat frozen meals, designing and implementing best-in-class CPG sales processes, and providing exceptional account management to CPG end customers. PROPASTA™ is the first of many products in Nepra's plant-based retail pipeline that targets the broad American grocery shopper looking for nutritious and convenient food options.

Cash comes to Nepra Foods with more than 13 years of sales experience in the natural products industry. She has served as Principal Consultant with Kate Cash Consulting offering fractional sales leadership as the Director of Sales with emerging brands and has held sales positions with the national sales brokerage Presence Marketing, Udi's Gluten-Free, and Boulder Brands with Evol, Udi's, Glutino, and Earth Balance. Cash holds a bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Metropolitan University in Denver affording her a holistic perspective on creating culturally relevant change in a business system.

Cash joins Nepra's team at a pivotal time. In the exploration of how the past two years shifted customer behaviors, the industry is seeing exceptional growth in the Frozen Food aisle, which aligns nicely with the timeline of Nepra's PROPASTA™ CPG launch. According to research from the American Frozen Food Institute, the frozen food aisle has been a growth driver for retailers since 2016 with acceleration ahead of most other departments. The CPG landscape is looking quite different in September 2021 than it did two years prior. Still, one consistency is that total U.S. consumer CPG spending is still elevated-though not nearly as dramatically-as consumers continue to consume more meals at home, in categories such as frozen and shelf-stable breakfast, packaged meat, and frozen foods, which saw dollar spend increase on top of last year's surge. For example, U.S. consumers spent 20% more on frozen foods in September 2021 compared to September 2019, and 1% more compared to September 2020 levels which increased sharply from food sales surging during the pandemic, according to research from NC Solutions. [1] Frozen foods are a pandemic powerhouse ringing in $65.1 billion in retail sales in 2020, a 21% increase compared to a year ago. [2] In addition, during the height of the pandemic, dollar sales for Plant-based friendly foods were up 28%, vegan-friendly foods up 28%, and allergen-friendly foods were up a staggering 36%, according to SPINS data in partnership with IRI. [3]

Nepra Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

