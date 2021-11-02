CB Scientific Announces Addition of Brooke Martellaro as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance executive and business leader to add significant incremental competencies to the Company's executive management teamESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company") is a …

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company") is a provider of remote ECG cardiac monitoring products and services; simple wearable solutions for detecting potentially life-threatening heart arrhythmias in patients with heart-related issues, both domestically and internationally.

The Company has announced that Brooke Martellaro has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Ms. Martellaro began her career with Arthur Andersen & Co. before progressing quickly to positions of ever-increasing responsibility with Jones Intercable, Qwest Communications International, and Dex Media, a $1.6 Billion, NYSE-listed private equity portfolio company, and others. Since launching her independent consulting practice, Ms. Martellaro has advised clients in the Construction, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Professional Services, Real Estate, and Technology sectors on strategic, financial, and operational improvements.

"We feel quite fortunate to have attracted a talented senior financial executive with such exceptional professional credentials," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CB Scientific. "Her deep working knowledge and extensive experience in the areas of budgeting, forecasting, business planning, strategic communication, financial strategy, regulatory compliance, and SEC reporting is truly remarkable, and we expect it will add significant tangible value to our leadership team, now and in the future."

The Company's immediate plan for Ms. Martellaro is to fully engage with MaloneBailey LLP as they work to conclude a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) audit, which will be included in an annual report to be filed with OTC Markets, a critical next step for CBSC to advance to the OTCQB Venture Market in the very near future.

"I am looking forward with great enthusiasm to immersing myself in the Company's operations in order to come up to full speed as rapidly as possible," said Brooke Martellaro, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of CBSC. "I believe this opportunity provides a perfect venue for me to make a positive impact by applying my expertise to implement short-term improvements and help better position us for long-term success."