checkAd

CB Scientific Announces Addition of Brooke Martellaro as Chief Financial Officer

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 11:00  |  36   |   |   

Seasoned finance executive and business leader to add significant incremental competencies to the Company's executive management teamESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company") is a …

Seasoned finance executive and business leader to add significant incremental competencies to the Company's executive management team

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company") is a provider of remote ECG cardiac monitoring products and services; simple wearable solutions for detecting potentially life-threatening heart arrhythmias in patients with heart-related issues, both domestically and internationally.

The Company has announced that Brooke Martellaro has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Ms. Martellaro began her career with Arthur Andersen & Co. before progressing quickly to positions of ever-increasing responsibility with Jones Intercable, Qwest Communications International, and Dex Media, a $1.6 Billion, NYSE-listed private equity portfolio company, and others. Since launching her independent consulting practice, Ms. Martellaro has advised clients in the Construction, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Professional Services, Real Estate, and Technology sectors on strategic, financial, and operational improvements.

"We feel quite fortunate to have attracted a talented senior financial executive with such exceptional professional credentials," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CB Scientific. "Her deep working knowledge and extensive experience in the areas of budgeting, forecasting, business planning, strategic communication, financial strategy, regulatory compliance, and SEC reporting is truly remarkable, and we expect it will add significant tangible value to our leadership team, now and in the future."

The Company's immediate plan for Ms. Martellaro is to fully engage with MaloneBailey LLP as they work to conclude a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) audit, which will be included in an annual report to be filed with OTC Markets, a critical next step for CBSC to advance to the OTCQB Venture Market in the very near future.

"I am looking forward with great enthusiasm to immersing myself in the Company's operations in order to come up to full speed as rapidly as possible," said Brooke Martellaro, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of CBSC. "I believe this opportunity provides a perfect venue for me to make a positive impact by applying my expertise to implement short-term improvements and help better position us for long-term success."

Seite 1 von 3
CB Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CB Scientific Announces Addition of Brooke Martellaro as Chief Financial Officer Seasoned finance executive and business leader to add significant incremental competencies to the Company's executive management teamESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company") is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.10.21CB Scientific, Inc. Appoints Paul Danner as Chairman
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) Announces the Engagement of MaloneBailey, LLP
Accesswire | Analysen