Quebec Precious Metals Continues Drilling at the Sakami Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at its 100% owned Sakami project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. The fully-funded fall and winter program has started and has been designed to expand the mineralized zone at the La Pointe Extension deposit with 10,000 m of drilling in 25 holes (see press release of June 9, 2021 ). Drill results from the summer program at the La Pointe deposit are still pending. Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "We are very excited about this next phase of drilling to test the richest and open at depth mineralization at the La Pointe Extension."