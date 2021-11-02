ParkerVision Receives Favorable Markman Recommendations in ParkerVision v. Hisense and TCL

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that the Special Master for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, appointed by Judge Alan Albright, issued his …

The recommended constructions adopt ParkerVision's proposed constructions for twenty of the twenty-three terms in dispute in the litigation and adopt slight modifications for the remaining three terms. These recommended constructions are consistent with the District Court's previous constructions in the ParkerVision vs Intel litigations.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that the Special Master for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, appointed by Judge Alan Albright, issued his recommended claim constructions to the Court in ParkerVision's patent infringement actions against Hisense Co., Ltd ("Hisense") and TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd., TCL Electronics Holding LTD, Schenzhen TCL New Technology Co., Ltd, TCL King Electrical Appliances (Huizhou) Co,. Ltd, TCL Moka Int'l Ltd., and TCL Moka Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. (collectively, "TCL").

The Court held a combined Markman hearing for the Hisense and TCL actions on October 27, 2021. Consistent with its standard practice, the Court issued preliminary rulings on the disputed claim constructions in advance of a Markman hearing. The Markman hearing was then held to allow the parties to present arguments with regard to any of the Court's preliminary rulings that they wish the Court to reconsider.

This represents the Company's third successful Markman hearing this year in the Western District of Texas with two favorable Markman decisions being reached earlier this year in the Company's patent infringement actions against Intel. Many of the disputed claim terms in the Hisense and TCL actions are identical to those the Court defined in the Intel actions. The Hisense and TCL actions assert the same patents as those asserted against Buffalo, Inc. and Zyxel Communications Corporation. The Buffalo and Zyxel actions were recently resolved through patent licensing and settlement agreements.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased with the Special Master's claim construction recommendations and appreciate the continued efficiency of the Texas court system and the pace at which the court has been moving our cases through the litigation process."

Parker continued, "We are pleased that we've been able to terminate our litigation against Buffalo and ZyXel in favor of licensing agreements and we welcome the opportunity to reach a resolution of our actions against TCL and Hisense that is fair to all parties."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) invents, develops, and licenses cutting edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

CONTACT:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: