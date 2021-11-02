checkAd

ParkerVision Receives Favorable Markman Recommendations in ParkerVision v. Hisense and TCL

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that the Special Master for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, appointed by Judge Alan Albright, issued his …

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that the Special Master for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, appointed by Judge Alan Albright, issued his recommended claim constructions to the Court in ParkerVision's patent infringement actions against Hisense Co., Ltd ("Hisense") and TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd., TCL Electronics Holding LTD, Schenzhen TCL New Technology Co., Ltd, TCL King Electrical Appliances (Huizhou) Co,. Ltd, TCL Moka Int'l Ltd., and TCL Moka Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. (collectively, "TCL").

The recommended constructions adopt ParkerVision's proposed constructions for twenty of the twenty-three terms in dispute in the litigation and adopt slight modifications for the remaining three terms. These recommended constructions are consistent with the District Court's previous constructions in the ParkerVision vs Intel litigations.

The Court held a combined Markman hearing for the Hisense and TCL actions on October 27, 2021. Consistent with its standard practice, the Court issued preliminary rulings on the disputed claim constructions in advance of a Markman hearing. The Markman hearing was then held to allow the parties to present arguments with regard to any of the Court's preliminary rulings that they wish the Court to reconsider.

This represents the Company's third successful Markman hearing this year in the Western District of Texas with two favorable Markman decisions being reached earlier this year in the Company's patent infringement actions against Intel. Many of the disputed claim terms in the Hisense and TCL actions are identical to those the Court defined in the Intel actions. The Hisense and TCL actions assert the same patents as those asserted against Buffalo, Inc. and Zyxel Communications Corporation. The Buffalo and Zyxel actions were recently resolved through patent licensing and settlement agreements.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased with the Special Master's claim construction recommendations and appreciate the continued efficiency of the Texas court system and the pace at which the court has been moving our cases through the litigation process."

Parker continued, "We are pleased that we've been able to terminate our litigation against Buffalo and ZyXel in favor of licensing agreements and we welcome the opportunity to reach a resolution of our actions against TCL and Hisense that is fair to all parties."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) invents, develops, and licenses cutting edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

CONTACT:

Cindy French
Chief Financial Officer
cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri
Communications Director
tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670715/ParkerVision-Receives-Favorable-Mark ...

Parkervision Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ParkerVision Receives Favorable Markman Recommendations in ParkerVision v. Hisense and TCL JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that the Special Master for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, appointed by Judge Alan Albright, issued his …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21ParkerVision Calls for New Policies To Bring Computer Chip Development Back to the United States
Accesswire | Analysen