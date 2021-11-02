checkAd

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Welcomes Vice President of Engineering Sales, Accelerating its Growth and Expansion Plans

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (FWT), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to commercializing its proprietary forward osmosis technology, is very pleased to announce the addition of Grant W.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (FWT), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to commercializing its proprietary forward osmosis technology, is very pleased to announce the addition of Grant W. Thornley as Vice-President of Engineering Sales. Mr. Thornley responsibilities will encompass the sale leadership role, accelerating FWT's revenue through expanding FWT's presence in multiple different industries, developing new channels and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies.

Mr. Thornley brings over 20 years experience in sales and leadership in green-focused companies. Prior to joining FWT, Mr. Thornley was the Director of Global Client Services and Director of Sales for Fibracast where he generated, led and managed multi-million dollar accounts in open municipal/industrial opportunities as well as many other accomplishments. With his many years of experience behind him, the value he brings to FWT is immeasurable and will bring FWT to the forefront of all industry leaders. He graduated from Ryerson with a bachelor of Science Chemical Engineering and has pursued many other professional training programs and affiliations. Mr. Thornley has been working within the water/wastewater/waste market sectors for multiple years and helped CEO's and companies navigate the challenges ofrestructuring, scaling, growth and acquisitions by delivering strategies and tactics in which to achieve objectives through new and organic growth.

"Grant is an outstanding addition to our FWT team, as he brings a deep blend of dynamic channel experience and what it takes to deliver client success" commented Dr. Honeyman, President and CEO of FWT. "As FWT continues its rapid growth and focuses its effort in water treatment for many different industries, Grant's sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing sales team will accelerate the growth of FWT. We are delighted to have him onboard!" stated Dr. Honeyman.

"Water scarcity, drought, pollution are the challenges we face today and the possible legacy we leave behind. I am excited to be joining such a dedicated and knowledgeable team of professionals who have solved these challenges for today and for our future generations." commented Mr. Thornley.

About Forward Water Technologies Inc.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to commercialization of its proprietary forward osmosis technology. The company was founded by GreenCentre Canada and is rooted on a platform technology developed at Queen's University (Kingston, Ontario, Canada). The technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste steams with exceptionally high levels of dissolved salts while simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

