checkAd

Vox Announces Q3 2021 Revenues and Multiple Royalty Production Records

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 12:00  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty revenue of C$1,558,800 (US$1,223,400)(1) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Quarterly revenue benefitted from record royalty-linked gold production by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) from the Hidden Secret and Mousehollow deposits at Higginsville covered by the Dry Creek royalty and record royalty-linked iron ore production volumes by Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) at Koolyanobbing, and consistent royalty revenues from each of the Company's Janet Ivy gold royalty and Brauna diamond royalty. Royalty revenues relative to Q2 2021 were inline in spite of a significant reduction in realised iron ore pricing at Koolyanobbing.

Quarterly, year to date, and annual revenue guidance figures are summarized in the below table:

Three months ended September 30, 2021
None months ended September 30, 2021
(Fiscal 2021 YTD)
2021 Annual Guidance
Royalty revenue (C$)
$ 1,558,800 $ 3,856,000 $ 4,000,000 - $5,000,000
Royalty revenue (US$)
$ 1,223,400(1) $ 3,077,500 $ 3,200,000 - $4,000,000

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are pleased to announce another quarter of strong royalty revenue and multiple royalty-linked production records at Higginsville and Koolyanobbing. The Vox portfolio remains on track to deliver revenue at the higher end of our expectations, even in light of revenue guidance doubling in July 2021. Further, we anticipate first royalty revenue from our Segilola asset during Q4/Q1, following the achievement of commercial production at Segilola in October. The coming quarters present even more value accretive developments for Vox shareholders to look forward to, as we continue our industry leading organic growth trajectory from 5 to 10 producing assets by late 2023."

Seite 1 von 4
Vox Royalty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vox Announces Q3 2021 Revenues and Multiple Royalty Production Records TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.10.21Vox Provides Development and Exploration Updates From Operating Partners
Accesswire | Analysen