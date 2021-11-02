Vox Announces Q3 2021 Revenues and Multiple Royalty Production Records
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty revenue of C$1,558,800 (US$1,223,400)(1) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021.
Quarterly revenue benefitted from record royalty-linked gold production by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) from the Hidden Secret and Mousehollow deposits at Higginsville covered by the Dry Creek royalty and record royalty-linked iron ore production volumes by Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) at Koolyanobbing, and consistent royalty revenues from each of the Company's Janet Ivy gold royalty and Brauna diamond royalty. Royalty revenues relative to Q2 2021 were inline in spite of a significant reduction in realised iron ore pricing at Koolyanobbing.
Quarterly, year to date, and annual revenue guidance figures are summarized in the below table:
|
Three months ended September 30, 2021
|
None months ended September 30, 2021
(Fiscal 2021 YTD)
|
2021 Annual Guidance
|
Royalty revenue (C$)
|$
|1,558,800
|$
|3,856,000
|$
|4,000,000 - $5,000,000
|
Royalty revenue (US$)
|$
|1,223,400(1)
|$
|3,077,500
|$
|3,200,000 - $4,000,000
Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are pleased to announce another quarter of strong royalty revenue and multiple royalty-linked production records at Higginsville and Koolyanobbing. The Vox portfolio remains on track to deliver revenue at the higher end of our expectations, even in light of revenue guidance doubling in July 2021. Further, we anticipate first royalty revenue from our Segilola asset during Q4/Q1, following the achievement of commercial production at Segilola in October. The coming quarters present even more value accretive developments for Vox shareholders to look forward to, as we continue our industry leading organic growth trajectory from 5 to 10 producing assets by late 2023."
