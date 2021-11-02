Vox Announces Q3 2021 Revenues and Multiple Royalty Production Records

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty revenue of C$1,558,800 (US$1,223,400)(1) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Quarterly revenue benefitted from record royalty-linked gold production by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) from the Hidden Secret and Mousehollow deposits at Higginsville covered by the Dry Creek royalty and record royalty-linked iron ore production volumes by Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) at Koolyanobbing, and consistent royalty revenues from each of the Company's Janet Ivy gold royalty and Brauna diamond royalty. Royalty revenues relative to Q2 2021 were inline in spite of a significant reduction in realised iron ore pricing at Koolyanobbing.