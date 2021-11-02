checkAd

Green Stream Holdings Architect & Solar Engineer Both Complete Their Initial Plans & Surveys for Cooperstown Project: Will Meet With Local Planning Commission To Review The Design & Installation Plans For 5 MW Ground Mount Solar System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, announced that Anthony Morali, the Company's Architect and Advisor on Creative Solar Design has completed his initial design for the design and installation of a 5MW Ground Mount, Solar System at 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, NY and that nationally recognized solar engineer, KMB Design Group, has completed the feasibility study for the project.

All three parties, Morelli, KMB and the Company are now requesting the scheduling a pre-application meeting with Planning Board in Cooperstown, NY. Mr. Morelli has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Planning Board, together with a Site Plan, and described that the plan encompasses the following: "The actual proposed area of the system will encompass 1,083,000 sf or approximately 25 acres of land (approx. 5%) within the 580 acre parcel owned by (the land owner). The system will be setback 650 feet from Cornish Hill Road, and 350 feet from the nearest dwelling unit within the property. Additionally, we will provide a continuous landscaped buffer on the south side of the Solar Array to reduce the visual impact of the Solar Farm."

CEO James DiPrima said: "We are expecting a relatively quick process with the Commission and can then begin construction activities as soon as approval is obtained."

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:
+1 (424) 280-4096
president@greenstreamfinance.com
Website: greensolarutility.com
Phone number: (646) 669-7007

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670679/Green-Stream-Holdings-Architect-Solar-Engineer-Both-Complete-Their-Initial-Plans-Surveys-for-Cooperstown-Project-Will-Meet-With-Local-Planning-Commission-To-Review-The-Design-Installation-Plans-For-5-MW-Ground-Mount-Solar-System

