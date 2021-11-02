Atlantic Power and Infrastructure (API) Invited to the UN Climate Change Conference UK (COP 26 Summit) in Glasgow, Scotland

World leaders concerned about Climate Change will have the opportunity to learn about the environmentally beneficial proprietary technologies offered by APICLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's (OTC …

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's (OTC PINK:AWSL) CEO Kevin Bagnall has been invited to attend the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 ukcop26.org to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from October 31 to November 12. In attendance will be World leaders who will be arriving in Scotland, alongside thousands of negotiators, government representatives, businesses, and citizens for twelve days of talks.

For nearly three decades the UN has been bringing together almost every country on earth for global climate summits - called COPs - which stands for ‘Conference of the Parties'. In that time climate change has gone from being a fringe issue to a global priority. For the first time ever, something momentous happened: every country agreed to work together to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees and aim for 1.5 degrees, to adapt to the impacts of a changing climate and to make money available to deliver on these aims.

As a result, ‘The Paris Agreement ‘was born. The commitment to aim for 1.5 degrees is important because every fraction of a degree of warming will result in the loss of many more lives lost and livelihoods damaged.

As stated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: "Securing a brighter future for our children and future generations requires countries to take urgent action at home and abroad to turn the tide on climate change. It is with ambition, courage and collaboration as we approach the crucial COP26 summit in the UK that we can seize this moment together, so we can recover cleaner, rebuild greener and restore our planet."

Under the Paris Agreement, countries committed to bring forward national plans setting out how much they would reduce their emissions - known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or ‘NDCs.' They agreed that every five years they would come back with an updated plan that would reflect their highest possible ambition at that time.

"This is an opportunity for API to introduce its environmentally beneficial proprietary technologies to decision makers internationally. Seldom has a company such as API been provided with an opportunity at this level. We bring so many benefits to the environment and now we can let the world become aware of what we can do to benefit the goals of all these countries. I am truly grateful to have been invited and being in a position to introduce our API technologies and abilities to this level of end users," stated Kevin Bagnall CEO of API.