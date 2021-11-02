checkAd

One Step Vending Corp., Announces Vending Machines Ready to be Installed

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK:KOSK), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announced today that the ongoing customization of …

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK:KOSK), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announced today that the ongoing customization of the vending machines has been completed and they're now ready to be filled with products.

The first batch of vending machines has been specially customized and wrapped in a film and they are ready to be filled with high-quality CBD infused products. The Company is currently in negotiations with three CBD products suppliers to be its exclusive strategic partner. In accordance with its agreement with Jet Collection, the Company will have the vending machines installed in targeted spots in Las Vegas for the initial test of the market before moving on with the full implementation of its strategic plan.

Ronald Minsky, President of KOSK commented: "We're excited that we're stepping to the second phase of our implementation plan and we'll soon have the vending machines installed and available to the public."

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

About Sofos CBD Inc.

Sofos CBD Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is focusing on the wholesale and retail distribution of CBD-infused products from American suppliers. The products include edibles such as tinctures, capsules, oils gummies, and other products. The Company is developing a wholesale network with stores in order to supply CBD-infused products for consumers and has formed strategic partnerships with certain suppliers to distribute their products. The Company is also aiming to sell retail CBD products through the use of vending machines, online and is currently developing an online platform that will be launched in the future.

Safe Harbor Statement This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

KOSK Company Contact:
Ronald Minsky
President
One Step Vending Corp.
600 Mamaroneck Ave.,
Harrison, NY 10528
Tel: +1 (212)-381 8029
E-mail: info@onestepvending.com

SOURCE: One Step Vending Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670687/One-Step-Vending-Corp-Announces-Vend ...

