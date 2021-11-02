One Step Vending Corp., Announces Vending Machines Ready to be Installed

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK:KOSK), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announced today that the ongoing customization of …

The first batch of vending machines has been specially customized and wrapped in a film and they are ready to be filled with high-quality CBD infused products. The Company is currently in negotiations with three CBD products suppliers to be its exclusive strategic partner. In accordance with its agreement with Jet Collection, the Company will have the vending machines installed in targeted spots in Las Vegas for the initial test of the market before moving on with the full implementation of its strategic plan.

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK:KOSK), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announced today that the ongoing customization of the vending machines has been completed and they're now ready to be filled with products.

Ronald Minsky, President of KOSK commented: "We're excited that we're stepping to the second phase of our implementation plan and we'll soon have the vending machines installed and available to the public."

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

About Sofos CBD Inc.

Sofos CBD Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is focusing on the wholesale and retail distribution of CBD-infused products from American suppliers. The products include edibles such as tinctures, capsules, oils gummies, and other products. The Company is developing a wholesale network with stores in order to supply CBD-infused products for consumers and has formed strategic partnerships with certain suppliers to distribute their products. The Company is also aiming to sell retail CBD products through the use of vending machines, online and is currently developing an online platform that will be launched in the future.

