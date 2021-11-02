checkAd

TDG Gold Corp. Provides An Update on The Aquisition of The Advanced-Stage "Nueva Esperanza" Silver-Gold Project in The Maricunga Belt, Chile

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") have agreed to amend the agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") have agreed to amend the agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Kingsgate for the acquisition of the advanced-stage "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project, located in the Maricunga Belt of the Atacama Region of Northern Chile (the "Acquisition"), as announced on October 13, 2021.

Kingsgate and the Company have agreed to an extension of the date that the Company has to receive confirmed orders for the Offering (defined below) from October 31, 2021, to January 31, 2022, the Company will pay Kingsgate a non-refundable deposit of $1,500,000, of which $500,000 will be paid by November 5, 2021, with the balance due by November 30, 2021. In addition, the Company has agreed to reimburse Kingsgate for holding costs incurred for the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold project as a result of the extension of time under the Agreement from October 31, 2021, to up to January 31, 2022, at an estimated cost of US$500,000.

As previously announced in connection with the Acquisition, the Company intends to raise proceeds of at least $35,000,000 through a brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering"). The Acquisition is subject to TSX Venture Exchange review and approval, as well as other conditions precedent, including the completion of the Offering.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major holder of mineral claims and mining leases in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981 and 2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

Seite 1 von 2
TDG Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. Provides An Update on The Aquisition of The Advanced-Stage "Nueva Esperanza" Silver-Gold Project in The Maricunga Belt, Chile WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") have agreed to amend the agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21TDG Gold Corp. Announces Terms of Financing in Connection with the Acquisition of the Nueva Esperanza Silver-Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” Silver-gold Project in the Maricunga Belt, Chile
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21TDG Gold Corp. Receives Approval To Resume Drilling Activities at Its Shasta Gold-silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Accesswire | Analysen