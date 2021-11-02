TDG Gold Corp. Provides An Update on The Aquisition of The Advanced-Stage "Nueva Esperanza" Silver-Gold Project in The Maricunga Belt, Chile

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") have agreed to amend the agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") have agreed to amend the agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Kingsgate for the acquisition of the advanced-stage "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project, located in the Maricunga Belt of the Atacama Region of Northern Chile (the "Acquisition"), as announced on October 13, 2021. Kingsgate and the Company have agreed to an extension of the date that the Company has to receive confirmed orders for the Offering (defined below) from October 31, 2021, to January 31, 2022, the Company will pay Kingsgate a non-refundable deposit of $1,500,000, of which $500,000 will be paid by November 5, 2021, with the balance due by November 30, 2021. In addition, the Company has agreed to reimburse Kingsgate for holding costs incurred for the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold project as a result of the extension of time under the Agreement from October 31, 2021, to up to January 31, 2022, at an estimated cost of US$500,000.