checkAd

Energy Recovery Signs Agreement with Vallarta Supermarkets for First Commercial PX G Deployment

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

SAN LEANDRO, CA and SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) and Vallarta Supermarkets, a California-based company with more than 50 locations, today announced an agreement to install Energy …

SAN LEANDRO, CA and SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) and Vallarta Supermarkets, a California-based company with more than 50 locations, today announced an agreement to install Energy Recovery's PX G1300 (PX G) energy recovery device in Vallarta Supermarkets' store located in the City of Indio in Southern California.

"As we've committed to doing all we can to reduce our impact on the environment, we have been hunting for new technology and solutions that will enable us to operate our current CO2 refrigeration unit more efficiently and use less energy," said Miguel Gonzalez, CEO for Vallarta. "We are thrilled to find a solution with Energy Recovery, and the efficiencies made possible by the PX G will ultimately help us meet our sustainability goals."

Over the last several years, Vallarta Supermarkets has implemented an energy efficiency program that has led to a 15% reduction of electricity consumption across the majority of their stores. In September 2019, Vallarta Supermarkets was awarded the 2019 Clean Energy Champion by Southern California Edison in recognition of the company's sustainability efforts.

Vallarta Supermarkets will install the PX G in the Indio store's carbon dioxide (CO2) refrigeration system. The PX G can reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of CO2 refrigeration in a broad range of operating conditions. While CO2 systems are more environmentally friendly than incumbent refrigerants such as climate damaging hydrocarbons (HFCs), CO2 systems are more energy intensive to operate, especially in warmer climates such as Indio where temperatures regularly reach above 100 degrees Fahrenheit/38 degrees Celsius. The PX G is designed to solve this challenge, making it financially attractive for retailers to make the switch to CO2 systems.

"Left unchecked, HFCs are projected to increase global temperatures by a half-degree Celsius by 2100. With the PX G, our goal is to pave the way for the next-generation CO2 refrigeration system that allows retailers to save on energy costs while complying with regulations phasing out HFCs," said Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Recovery. "We are proud to work with a partner who shares our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to demonstrating the PX G's performance in a real world commercial environment. Our confidence in our technology's ability to reduce energy consumption is high and we are putting our money where our mouth is. Under this initial deployment, we will only receive payments based off of the amount of energy we save."

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has grown to a total of 53 stores throughout different counties in California (Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno). The Gonzalez family has adhered to their strong work ethic and has made it part of their company culture ensuring that all their team members, more than 8,000, strive for excellence.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Press Inquiries
pr@energyrecovery.com
+1 (510) 219-8462

Investor Inquiries
ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE: Energy Recovery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670595/Energy-Recovery-Signs-Agreement-with ...

Energy Recovery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Recovery Signs Agreement with Vallarta Supermarkets for First Commercial PX G Deployment SAN LEANDRO, CA and SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) and Vallarta Supermarkets, a California-based company with more than 50 locations, today announced an agreement to install Energy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.10.21Energy Recovery Wins Contracts Totaling over $21.9 Million for SWRO Plants in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Energy Recovery's Ultra PX(TM) to Support Greater Sustainability in Battery Manufacturing
Accesswire | Analysen