iMetal Resources Trenches 10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m at Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the 2021 trenching program at its Gowganda West property in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The Company excavated a total of 5 trenches following up on spring 2021 prospecting results. Three of these trenches were located at Zone 1 near the area of 2019 drilling. Highlights from Trench 1 include: 3.29 g/t gold over 1.8m

10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m

2.93 g/t gold over 2m

1.61 g/t gold over 1m "The mechanical trenching met our key objective, locating +1 g/t gold in two of the five trenches," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "We are working with the Riverside technical team, in finalizing the compilation of the trenching data, surface sampling results, magnetics and IP geophysics to work up drill targets," he concluded.