iMetal Resources Trenches 10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m at Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the 2021 trenching program at its Gowganda West property in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The Company excavated a total of 5 trenches following up on spring 2021 prospecting results. Three of these trenches were located at Zone 1 near the area of 2019 drilling. Highlights from Trench 1 include:
- 3.29 g/t gold over 1.8m
- 10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m
- 2.93 g/t gold over 2m
- 1.61 g/t gold over 1m
"The mechanical trenching met our key objective, locating +1 g/t gold in two of the five trenches," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "We are working with the Riverside technical team, in finalizing the compilation of the trenching data, surface sampling results, magnetics and IP geophysics to work up drill targets," he concluded.
Zone 1 Section
Exploration to date has defined a 6km long, north-south trending zone of anomalous gold mineralization and alteration associated with the contact zone between finer and coarser meta-clastic units of the Archean aged Indian Lake Group (ILG), mudstone, arenite and conglomerate that have been intruded by felsic and quartz porphyry dikes. Early Proterozoic narrow Matachewan diabase dikes with finely disseminated magnetite exhibiting a moderate to strong magnetic signature cut the meta-sedimentary lithological sequence locally.
2021 Trench Locations
At Trench 1 in Zone 1, gold mineralization lies at or near the contact between ILG conglomerates and sandstones that have been subject to regional faulting and shearing. The mineralization largely consists of pyrite associated with beige or fuchsite-bearing green quartz carbonate veins. These north-south striking veins show carbonate (ankerite) and sericitic alteration extending tens of meters outward from the veins. Peripheral to these alteration zones, distal weaker alteration consists predominantly of calcite stringers and veinlets, locally pervasive to patchy interstitial calcite and local minor epidote patches and occasional stringers. Drill logs show the mineralized zones are also associated with intrusive rocks and silica flooding. This pyrite-gold bearing mineralizing system is characterized by extensive hydrothermal alteration believed to be caused by quartz feldspar porphyry dikes linked to a deeper larger intrusion.
