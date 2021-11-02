checkAd

Zentek Develops New Carbon-Based Nanotechnology-Enhanced Icephobic Coating to Reduce Ice Accretion

Company anticipates applications for aircraft, wind turbines, ocean vessels, and building structures to increase safety and efficiency outcomes in ice-forming weather conditions

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces the development of a new, patent-pending, carbon-based, nanotechnology-enhanced coating designed to prevent ice accretion.

During the testing process with a 3rd party lab, various coatings were tested for adhesion strength as measured by pressure in kilopascals (kPa) required to dislodge ice from the surface. ZEN's coating demonstrated an adhesion strength consistently around 20 kPa, a significant improvement over the current commercial products. For comparison, the ice adhesion strength of a bare aluminum alloy is ~500 kPa while to be classified as icephobic, adhesive strength must be less than 100 kPa. ZEN's preliminary results have demonstrated a 96% improvement over aluminum and 80% improvement over the 100 kPa threshold. This winter, ZEN's coating will be included in flight testing on a specially equipped research aircraft under real world ice-forming weather conditions by this same 3rd party. ZEN will also test the feasibility of this coating as an effective passive means to de-ice drone propellers in flight to permit all-weather operations. If successful, this would permit safer drone operations in substantially more challenging weather conditions.

"We continue to actively develop new nanotechnology-enabled applications in high-impact areas, which, in this case, has the potential to significantly increase safety for vehicles such as drones, aircraft, ocean vessels, wind turbines and other applications where, in cold weather climates, there is the potential for ice to accrete on surfaces, causing hazardous breakdowns in function," commented Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO. "Our mission continues to be to develop innovative nanotechnologies that improve people's lives - and while our focus is primarily on nanotechnology-enabled healthcare solutions - we are also making breakthroughs that substantially contribute in other industries that may result in vital steps forward to ensure public safety and enhance sustainability."

