MorphoSys AG Announces Monjuvi(R) Sales for the First Nine Months and Third Quarter of 2021 and Invitation to the Upcoming Conference Call on November 11, 2021

MorphoSys will publish its full results for the first nine months and third quarter 2021 on November 10, 2021 at 10:00pm CET (4:00pm EST).

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR); (NASDAQ:MOR) today announces that revenues from product sales of Monjuvi (R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in the U.S. amount to € 18.6 million (US$ 22 million) for the third quarter of 2021 and € 46.4 million (US$ 55.5 million) for the first nine months of 2021. Monjuvi (R) is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States.

MorphoSys' Management Board will host a conference call and webcast on November 11, 2021 at 2:00pm CET (8:00am EST) to present the first nine months and third quarter financial results 2021 and provide a further outlook for 2021.

The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management Board followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com .

Dial-in number for the conference call (2:00pm CET, 8:00am EST):

Germany: +49 69 201 744 220

For UK residents: +44 203 009 2470

For US residents: +1 877 423 0830

(all numbers reachable from any geography)

Participant PIN: 55329657#

Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya (R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi (R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys Group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiaries MorphoSys US Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has more than 750 employees. For more information visit www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.