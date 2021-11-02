checkAd

MorphoSys AG Announces Monjuvi(R) Sales for the First Nine Months and Third Quarter of 2021 and Invitation to the Upcoming Conference Call on November 11, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 12:55  |  22   |   |   

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR); (NASDAQ:MOR) today announces that revenues from product sales of Monjuvi (R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in the U.S. amount to € 18.6 million (US$ 22 million) for the third …

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR); (NASDAQ:MOR) today announces that revenues from product sales of Monjuvi (R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in the U.S. amount to € 18.6 million (US$ 22 million) for the third quarter of 2021 and € 46.4 million (US$ 55.5 million) for the first nine months of 2021. Monjuvi (R) is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States.

MorphoSys will publish its full results for the first nine months and third quarter 2021 on November 10, 2021 at 10:00pm CET (4:00pm EST).

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morphosys AG!
Long
Basispreis 38,43€
Hebel 13,11
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 42,73€
Hebel 13,11
Ask 0,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

MorphoSys' Management Board will host a conference call and webcast on November 11, 2021 at 2:00pm CET (8:00am EST) to present the first nine months and third quarter financial results 2021 and provide a further outlook for 2021.

The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management Board followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com .

Dial-in number for the conference call (2:00pm CET, 8:00am EST):

Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
For UK residents: +44 203 009 2470
For US residents: +1 877 423 0830
(all numbers reachable from any geography)
Participant PIN: 55329657#

Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya (R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi (R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys Group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiaries MorphoSys US Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has more than 750 employees. For more information visit www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Morphosys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG Announces Monjuvi(R) Sales for the First Nine Months and Third Quarter of 2021 and Invitation to the Upcoming Conference Call on November 11, 2021 PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR); (NASDAQ:MOR) today announces that revenues from product sales of Monjuvi (R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in the U.S. amount to € 18.6 million (US$ 22 million) for the third …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:14 UhrMorphosys: Erste Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal
4investors | Kommentare
12:57 UhrMorphosys: Krebsmedikament Monjuvi gewinnt in den USA an Tempo
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:31 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys AG gibt Umsatz mit Monjuvi(R) für die ersten neun Monate und das dritte Quartal 2021 bekannt und lädt zur Telefonkonferenz am 11. November 2021 ein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:31 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys AG announces Monjuvi(R) Sales for the First Nine Months and Third Quarter of 2021 and Invitation to the upcoming Conference Call on November 11, 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.11.21JPMORGAN stuft MORPHOSYS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.10.21Biotech Report: Upgrade für MorphoSys (MOR), Qiagen (QIA) deutlich im Plus, Biontech (22UA) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
29.10.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft MORPHOSYS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
27.10.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) fest, Qiagen (QIA) behauptet; MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
26.10.21HeavytraderZ: Gewinne bei Facebook und Tesla laufen lassen? MorphoSys mit 280%-Chance!
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
25.10.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Vita34 (V3V) gesucht, Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten