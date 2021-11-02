Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which is a premium manufacturer and exporter of custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, announced …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which is a premium manufacturer and exporter of custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2021.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.