Surge Battery Metals Announces Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTCQB:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce that it was entered into a Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTCQB:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce that it was entered into a Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"), whereby Stockhouse will assist Surge with general market outreach and investor awareness as the Company continues to achieve important milestones and grow its investor base over the next 12 months. Surge will have access to over 30 different marketing tools focused on editorial, brand awareness and amplifying news on Surge. Using these Stockhouse tools, a larger investor audience can become aware of Surge.

The engagement with Stockhouse is for a 12-month term. All content produced will be published on the Stockhouse websites and further featured through the Stockhouse distribution platform. The total cost for Stockhouse's Services for 12 months is $200,000, of which $60,000 will be paid in cash and $140,000 will be paid by the issuance of common shares ("Shares") of the Company in 5 tranches over 12 months ("Shares for Services").

The first tranche will comprise the issuance of 100,000 shares at deemed value of $0.33 per Share and will be issued upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance to the transaction. The number of shares to be issued every three months, over the next four tranches will be 50,000 shares each, after the services have been rendered. The deemed price for the shares to be issued each tranche will be determined after the services are performed and upon issuance of the shares.

"We are excited about this new arrangement with Stockhouse and the opportunity it will bring to the investment community," said Greg Reimer, President of Surge, "as it creates a platform for us to educate and inform our investors in a more personal manner about the Company's Lithium Projects located in Nevada, USA and the Company's Nickel Projects located in British Columbia".

The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All shares issued are subject to resale restrictions. All securities issued in connection with the transaction will be subject to a four‐month and a day hold period, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

About Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over 9 million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.

Disclaimer

