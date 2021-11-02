checkAd

New 440 Acres of Mining Claims in North California

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGLD) announced that it has claimed an additional 23 claims covering a contiguous block of 440 acres of land in Plumas National Forest.

The Company conducted field investigations that showed there is a granitic outcropping in the far southeastern part of the claims and a dark metamorphic slate with abundant quartz veins cutting the slate in outcrops in and around the claims. US Geological Survey soil samples show over 200 PPM gold and 700 PPM Silver in a soil sample (this is approximately 6.5 oz/ton gold and 22.5 oz/ton silver in the soil sample). Additionally, the claims contain an old mine that the Company can use to the immediate southeast of where these soil samples were taken.

Our physical investigations, show abundant traces of old placer mining, especially in the drainage cutting through the claims. The placer mining is consistent with the history of the area, with ancient lake and river deposits mined for the placer gold content. Much of the material on the surface is angular, indicating that the float has not traveled far and maybe from a local source. Much of the float is white quartz, often in excess of a foot wide. Upon breaking the float quartz, mineralization along fracture planes becomes obvious and some metals are visible. Further investigation of the mineralization by a laboratory is required to characterize the mineral assemblage.

Initial geophysical measurements using a conductivity tool indicate multiple areas of mineralization throughout the claims. The equipment locked onto specific locations in the surface rock and also indicated a linear band of mineralization trending in a northwestern direction. Because of the multiple linear bands, it is anticipated that there are multiple veins under the claims and a thorough exploration of the claims is warranted.

