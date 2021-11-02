New 440 Acres of Mining Claims in North California

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGLD) announced that it has claimed an additional 23 claims covering a contiguous block of 440 acres of land in Plumas National Forest.The Company conducted field …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGLD) announced that it has claimed an additional 23 claims covering a contiguous block of 440 acres of land in Plumas National Forest. The Company conducted field investigations that showed there is a granitic outcropping in the far southeastern part of the claims and a dark metamorphic slate with abundant quartz veins cutting the slate in outcrops in and around the claims. US Geological Survey soil samples show over 200 PPM gold and 700 PPM Silver in a soil sample (this is approximately 6.5 oz/ton gold and 22.5 oz/ton silver in the soil sample). Additionally, the claims contain an old mine that the Company can use to the immediate southeast of where these soil samples were taken.