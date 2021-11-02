checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. CEO Letter to Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to present John Archibald's CEO Letter to Shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

On behalf of the management team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank you for being shareholders of CO2 GRO Inc. As a management team and Board of Directors, we are fully invested alongside all of you, collectively owning approximately 20% of the company's shares. I believe our shared vision of CO2 GRO revolutionizing the 600 million square foot global protected agriculture industry making it more profitable and sustainable is achievable over time. Our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ and plant Pathogen Perimeter Protection TM technologies and benefits are proven in scientific and commercial settings improving grower yields by up to 30% and sharply reducing micro-pathogen growth such as E.coli and powdery mildew. Results show significantly increased grower profitability while at the same time reducing a grower's ecological footprint. We are proud of our business development achievements to date while recognizing more can be done to deliver shareholder value while responsibly managing the earth's assets (water, air, earth, etc.).

2020 was a challenging year due to the global pandemic which restricted our ability to travel and meet with potential customers and our international marketing partners. Further, the protected agriculture market was hit with severe labor shortages while in tandem, the horticultural industry was deemed non-essential. CO2 GRO pivoted to a virtual organization making extensive use of readily available technology to facilitate operations, scientific research, research and development and sales and marketing using local sales representatives and local contractors to install CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems while also protecting our employees, clients and family from increased social interactions.

Despite the COVID challenges, in 2020 we succeeded in engaging three additional sales and marketing partners in Israel (Greenmist Ltd.), South Africa (Pharmacrop Pty. Inc.) and the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands (Rika Tech Limited). In addition, in we successfully implemented 26 commercial feasibilities in the hemp, lettuce, Cannabis , rose, leafy greens, pepper and strawberry markets. The significant distribution of business across these numerous plant types provides confidence that there is a broad worldwide market for CO2 Delivery Solutions™ and Pathogen Perimeter Protection TM .

