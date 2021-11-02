Predictmedix Safe Entry Station Receives CE Mark Approval and ISO Certification for Commercialization in the European Union

Regulatory Approval Enables Commercialization in New, Leading Global MarketplacesTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health …

The CE mark declares the conformity of the Safe Entry Station with EU regulations and indicates that a product has been assessed by the manufacturer and deemed to meet EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements. ISO 13485 is the medical device industry's most widely used international standard for quality management. All Safe Entry Stations manufactured by the Company's reseller, Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. ("Paras"), will now have the CE mark and ISO certification.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI"), today announced that it has been granted Conformitè Europëenne ("CE") Mark status and ISO13485 certification for its Safe Entry Station, enabling the Company to commercialize in the European Union (EU) and key global markets.

"The CE mark and ISO13485 certification are essential regulatory milestones for commercialization across Europe and the Middle East," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer at Predictmedix. "They represent our first certifications for our unique product category and demonstrate that Predictmedix has the capability to manufacture and develop a product that meets performance, quality and safety requirements in the EU.

"These exciting new global markets further expand upon our existing markets across North America, India and beyond. Our continued focus is on the aggressive, rapid achievement of profitability through the broad commercialization of our products alongside our tier-1 partners, helping to build sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Kushwah.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues. The Company's current product is able to screen for infectious diseases such as COVID-19, while its technology under development will screen for impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform under development will empower medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .