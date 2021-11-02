checkAd

Vicinity Motor Corp. Appoints Brent Phillips as Senior Director of Sales for North America

Autor: Accesswire
Respected Commercial Transportation Veteran to Spearhead New Sales Efforts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of respected commercial transportation veteran Brent Phillips as Senior Director of Sales, North America to lead the Company's sales activities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Brent has over 20 years of experience in the commercial transportation field, with a specific focus on commercial buses and trucks and previous leadership roles at the distribution and manufacturing level including sales, marketing, and operations. His in-the-field customer support experience ranges from single vehicle operators and start-ups to large commercial truck and transit fleet operations. Prior to joining Vicinity, Brent served as General Manager at Alliance Bus Group, a leading bus distributor. Before joining Alliance, Brent was the Vice President of Sales, Commercial Bus Group at REV Group, a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Previously, he was the Vice President of Sales at BusWest.

"Brent brings vast sales experience across multiple leading transportation brands to the Vicinity team, which will help drive sales channels and cultivate relationships in strategic markets across North America," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. "He will focus on sales development, brand positioning and marketing, as well as dealer initiatives that will help prepare Vicinity as we build out our next-generation EV product line.

"Brent's insight, leadership skills and comprehension of the public and commercial transit sectors will be a significant advantage. His personal attention to customer satisfaction throughout the purchase and operations phase will be instrumental in driving successful customer relationships. We welcome Brent to the Vicinity team and look forward to his help expanding geographic penetration throughout North America," concluded Trainer.

Brent Philips added, "Vicinity Motor Corp. has built out an incredibly diverse line of electric vehicle solutions, meeting the needs of transit operators of all sizes. I look forward to leveraging my prior experience to serve Vicinity and grow sales as it helps transition the transit market to a more sustainable future."

