checkAd

Discovery Minerals Activities & Operations Update for October 2021

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 13:30  |  12   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTC PINK:DSCR)Discovery is pleased to report that the Ruby Gold Mine program is progressing and that Discovery is current with all Option payments.Discovery has previously …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTC PINK:DSCR)

Discovery is pleased to report that the Ruby Gold Mine program is progressing and that Discovery is current with all Option payments.

Discovery has previously signed an LOI with mining property owners in Zambia which contains two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.

A further Agreement is being negotiated with the same mining group in Zambia regarding a major civil works Project in a JV that will require large quantities of mined construction material and earth fill sourced from the previously secured tenements and some additional ground. This JV will be conducted through a USA corporation called Africa-American Resources Inc.

Additionally, Discovery is continuing to address the matter of the Company's trading status.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Discovery Minerals Ltd.
+1 (310) 607-8252
Admin@discoveryminerals.com

SOURCE: Discovery Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670681/Discovery-Minerals-Activities-Operat ...

Discovery Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Discovery Minerals Activities & Operations Update for October 2021 LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTC PINK:DSCR)Discovery is pleased to report that the Ruby Gold Mine program is progressing and that Discovery is current with all Option payments.Discovery has previously …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...