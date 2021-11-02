Discovery Minerals Activities & Operations Update for October 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTC PINK:DSCR)Discovery is pleased to report that the Ruby Gold Mine program is progressing and that Discovery is current with all Option payments.Discovery has previously …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Discovery Minerals Ltd (OTC PINK:DSCR) Discovery is pleased to report that the Ruby Gold Mine program is progressing and that Discovery is current with all Option payments. Discovery has previously signed an LOI with mining property owners in Zambia which contains two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.