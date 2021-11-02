St. Anthony Gold Corp. Receives Metallic Screen Assay Results with Up To 900% Increase Over Previously Reported Assays

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE: STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC: MTEHF) has received the results of the Metallic Screen assays ("MSFA") conducted on previously reported assay …

The overall gold results for the full metallic screen assays were mixed when compared to the gold fire assay gravimetric results. The results do highlight the nuggety gold distributed throughout the St. Anthony Gold Mine. High-grade samples, plus adjacent shoulder samples, were run for MSFA as a double check of mineralized extents.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE: STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC: MTEHF) has received the results of the Metallic Screen assays ("MSFA") conducted on previously reported assay results. These assays were used to verify previous results in samples where coarse gold was found or regular fire assays results were greater than 10 GPT Au.

SA21-15 twinned hole 10-12-SA (1.69 gpt Au/8 m) and produced a final composite of 5.22 gpt/8.4 m over a similar depth. That corresponds to a 300% increase over the 2010 assay results. A deeper interval in 10-12-SA originally ran 0.69 gpt /9 m. The equivalent interval in SA21-15 yielded 6.47 gpt/10 m - a 900% increase in grade.

Peter Wilson, CEO of St. Anthony Gold Corp., explains the new results by adding, "These latest results from the Metallic Screen Assays show some very encouraging values - well beyond anything that we could have initially predicted. With the high end of the spectrum producing 6.47 gpt/10m, we are looking at a 900% increase over the previously assayed values."

As a result of the confirmation of coarse free milling gold at the St. Anthony Mine, the metallic screen method will be used during the upcoming drill program in addition to standard gold fire assaying, plus the standard 48 geochemical element analysis.

ABOUT THE ST. ANTHONY GOLD PROJECT

The St. Anthony Gold Mine is located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District of Ontario and encompasses four historical mining operations including the largest past-producing mine in the area, the St. Anthony. The mine produced 63,310 ounces of gold from 332,720 tons for an average grade of 5.95 grams per tonne (or 0.191 ounces per ton) up until World War II when gold production was halted. (Source: Technical Report on the St. Anthony and Best/King Bay Properties, prepared by Graeme Evans BSc, PGeo, June 16, 2015). The property consists of 233 contiguous claims totaling 4,224 hectares (42.24 sq. km). In addition to the historical underground workings over 20 gold (-silver) occurrences have been documented, some hosting visible gold, many of which have seen little if any exploration work for several decades. Previous workers in the area include Aubet, Can Con and Falconbridge, companies that carried out work focused on the bulk tonnage potential of a mineralized area hosted within a quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusive located within the property. The St. Anthony Gold Project is located 85 km east of the town of Sioux Lookout, or 13 km south of the smaller town of Savant Lake. Andrew Tims obtained his B.Sc. in Geology from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, and is a Registered Professional Geologist in Ontario and Manitoba and a Qualified Person under NI 43- 101. He has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.