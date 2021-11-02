checkAd

Clean Vision Applies to Up-List to OTCQB; Company Sees Strong Growth Ahead

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 13:30  |  11   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and green energy businesses, today announced that following its recent completion of its …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and green energy businesses, today announced that following its recent completion of its 2018, 2019, and 2020 annual audits by a PCAOB-registered accounting firm, it has submitted its application to OTC Markets (OTCM) to uplist to the OTCQB® Venture Market exchange.

Typically, OTCM takes two to four weeks to render a decision although there is no assurance of the time frame, nor of acceptance of the application once submitted. The Company will disclose the OTCM decision when it is received.

Clean Vision, through its Clean-Seas subsidiary, has achieved strong progress in recent months surrounding the build-out of its global Plastic Conversion Network (PCN). It expects its pace of business development will accelerate in the weeks and months ahead, laying the foundation for an exceptionally strong outlook for 2022.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. To view CEO Dan Bates' July 21 investor presentation delivered at the Emerging Growth Conference, click on: https://youtu.be/Iywz3YnCRdg. For more information, visit cleanvisioncorp.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit clean-seas.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact
Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates, CEO
d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors
Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670701/Clean-Vision-Applies-to-Up-List-to-O ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Vision Applies to Up-List to OTCQB; Company Sees Strong Growth Ahead LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and green energy businesses, today announced that following its recent completion of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...