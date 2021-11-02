More Record Revenues for Baristas "Munchie Magic" in October and "Thai Dah" Opens for Business

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic dba Thai Dah (OTC PINK:BCCI) announced that its revenues in October from its Munchie Magic virtual restaurants delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, beer, wine, hard …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic dba Thai Dah (OTC PINK:BCCI) announced that its revenues in October from its Munchie Magic virtual restaurants delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, beer, wine, hard alcohol, and other snacks have reached another all-time high. In addition, its Thai delivery restaurant "Thai Dah" began taking orders further contributing to October's revenues.

Foto: Accesswire

October revenues more than tripled from the same period in 2020. Alcohol sales continue to increase, yet ice cream remains the No. 1 selling product.

During the Month of October Munchie Magic opened 6 additional locations and one Thai Dah location and expects to open more during November.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "The continued expansion of Munchie Magic is very encouraging. Furthermore, now that we have been able to begin receiving revenues from Thai Dah as well, we expect that overall revenues will continue to increase month over month."

Thai Dah is led by international Thai superstar Front Montgomery. Named "The Most Beautiful Woman of All Time" www.mostbeautifulwomenintheworld.com, Front Montgomery became one of Asia's top all-time supermodels in the 80s emerging into one of the most recognized and beloved actresses and spokeswomen. Front is a Thai American international supermodel, businesswoman, and 'A List' actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. She has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as Coca-Cola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications and theatrical release films.

Thai Dah provides Thai cuisine prepared and packaged by our Thai restaurant partners, delivered to our customers by our delivery partners Uber Eats, Grub Hub, and Door Dash. Thai Dah provides all the technology, marketing, advertising, and industry knowledge. Restaurant partners use only one integrated tablet for all our delivery partners as well as for all their existing or future delivery partners at no additional cost. We provide the tablet and training; all restaurant partners need to do is be ready to sell what they already prepare in their restaurant!