Viveve to Host Conference Call on November 11, 2021 to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021   

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate …

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM ET the same day.

The Company's 10-Q documents will be filed on Friday, November 12, 2021, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reopens following the Veterans Day holiday.

The third quarter 2021 results conference call may be accessed on Thursday, November 11th at 5:00 PM ET by dialing 1-833-255-2833 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6728 (international) or via live webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DIlQ .... Participants may also register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160082/ed1ef0147c.

A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Company's investor relations website following the call at ir.viveve.com and will be available online for 90 days.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the U.S., the Viveve® System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in more than 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Recently reported FDA approved changes to the U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial protocol are intended to strengthen the overall study and its potential to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Study changes including an increase in the trial's size and more strict patient selection criteria were a result of guidance from Viveve's Clinical Advisory Board upon review of positive results from the Company's SUI feasibility and preclinical studies. Viveve received FDA approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT trial for improvement of SUI in women in July 2020 and FDA approval of its requested amendments to the IDE protocol as reported on December 10, 2020. Initiation of the trial was reported on January 21, 2021 and subject enrollment is underway. If positive, results from the PURSUIT trial may support a new SUI indication in the U.S.

