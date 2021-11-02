Citizen Stash Securityholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement with The Valens Company Inc

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd.) …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd.) (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the positive outcome of the vote of the Company's shareholders and option holders (the "Securityholders") at today's special meeting of the Securityholders (the "Meeting") regarding the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Canada) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") of the Company.

The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") was required to be passed by the affirmative vote by at least: (i) two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast by shareholders, present virtually or by proxy; (ii) two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast by Securityholders (voting as a single class), present virtually or by proxy; and (iii) at least a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in virtually or represented by proxy, excluding for this purpose votes attached to the Company's Shares held by persons described in items (a) through (d) of section 8.1(2) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.