CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Releases Earnings and Provides Update on Star Buds Cannabis Co. Retail Operations

Accesswire
02.11.2021   

Star Buds Cannabis Co. Retail Revenues Reach Another Record High in October

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, recently released its annual consolidated financial statements, and is pleased to provide an update on its Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail operations in Canada.

Cordova announced that for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, the Company generated $10.3 million in revenues in comparison to $0.2 million the year prior, primarily driven by the growth of the Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail footprint in Canada. Net loss per share was (0.06), an improvement from a net loss per share of (0.10) in fiscal 2020. CordovaCann used $221 thousand in cash flow from operations during the fiscal year.

"We are very pleased with the financial performance of fiscal 2021, especially given that we entered the year with just one open store and finished the year with seven stores in Canada," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova. "In fiscal 2022, our US operations should contribute materially to our financial performance along with substantial growth in our retail store base given that we have already nearly doubled our store count since the start of fiscal 2022."

The Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores posted another record month of revenues in October, despite it being a seasonally weaker part of the year for the industry. For the month, the store chain generated revenues of $1.26 million with a gross margin of 25.7%. This equates to a revenue run rate of $15.1 million annually. Each of the six most recently opened stores generated more revenues in October than any month prior, signaling that customer awareness is rising in these newer locations. Management expects substantial growth in retail revenues in the coming months driven by continued strong performance from the existing store base and through the addition of new stores by year-end.

"The Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores are gaining traction in newer markets and brand awareness is increasing as we open up more stores," stated Taz Turner. "We will open additional stores to close out calendar 2021 and are looking forward to accelerating our growth in 2022."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

