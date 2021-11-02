checkAd

Zane Networks, LLC and Safety Net Connect, Inc. Partner to Launch New Company, SNC Telehealth Solutions

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

SNC Telehealth Solutions to minimize the barriers between patients, technology access and clinical expertiseWASHINGTON, DC and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and …

SNC Telehealth Solutions to minimize the barriers between patients, technology access and clinical expertise

WASHINGTON, DC and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and solutions, and Safety Net Connect, Inc (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, today announced the collaborative launch of SNC Telehealth Solutions, an initiative aiming to transform the delivery of virtual care through expanding the reach of a clinician and patient's care team.

SNC Telehealth Solutions offers two products: SeeMD™, the company's flagship televisit solution and Converge, which integrates eConsult, eReferral, & Televideo. SeeMD allows patients to schedule a virtual visit to see their doctor, care coordinator, specialists, and have their own family or caregiver participate in the visit, while Converge serves as an end-to-end telehealth solution - connecting medical, behavioral, and social service providers.

"At the onset of the pandemic last year, the healthcare industry faced a lot of uncertainty. However, one thing that was certain was the immediate need for access to telemedicine," said Alexandra Jellerette, president of Zane Networks. "The collaborative launch of SNC Telehealth Solutions allowed us to extend the reach of transformative healthcare services and quickly deliver impactful solutions to the patients and caregivers when and where they needed it most."

"Our ability to extend the clinical involvement for a patient by utilizing our asynchronous eConsult solution combined with SeeMD's synchronous televisit capability helps to ensure impactful guidance along the patient's care pathway," said Keith Matsutsuyu, president of SNC Telehealth Solutions.

About SNC Telehealth Solutions
SNC Telehealth Solutions brings together the expertise, knowledge, and practical experience of two results-proven organizations. We provide innovative solutions for solving real-world problems. As Virtual Care becomes more mainstream, SNC Telehealth Solutions strives to minimize the barriers to access technology, clinical expertise, and create impactful solutions. Our marquee offering, SeeMD™, provides a unique combination of clinical resource expertise whenever the patient needs it. The solution expands the reach of a clinician and patient's care team to continually engage the patient at a time that is convenient for all.

About Zane Networks, LLC

Founded in 2000, Zane Networks is certified as an EDWOSB by the SBA and is also certified as a Washington D.C. CBE and Maryland MBE company. Zane Networks helps organizations leverage innovative health IT tools and health data through direct technical assistance and coaching, software development and/or implementation. Zane Networks is a Management Service Organization (MSO) certified by Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC). Additionally, the company is nationally certified by the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). To learn more about Zane Networks, LLC, visit www.zanenetworks.com.

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Testa
Anderson Interactive
617-872-0184
tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Zane Networks, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670579/Zane-Networks-LLC-and-Safety-Net-Con ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zane Networks, LLC and Safety Net Connect, Inc. Partner to Launch New Company, SNC Telehealth Solutions SNC Telehealth Solutions to minimize the barriers between patients, technology access and clinical expertiseWASHINGTON, DC and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...