checkAd

Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 13:55  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office ("EMLI") has awarded the Company its M-199 Mining Permit.

Highlights:

  • After 18 months of regulatory and permitting advancements, Gold Mountain has received its Mining Permit from EMLI.
  • The Company will immediately begin mining the 1100 and 1300 vein systems in historical pit 2.
  • Mineralized material will be delivered to the Company's Ore Purchase Partner, New Gold Inc.
  • The Company anticipates achieving commercial production in November.
  • Year 1 of Gold Mountain's mine plan contemplates mining the highest grade mineralization, resulting in an expected annual after-tax profit of $10,000,000.

"It is extremely rare for a junior mining company to evolve from exploration and into production. For Gold Mountain to achieve this after being public for only 10 months is a testament to Management's focus and commitment. We would like to thank our shareholders for believing in the project and continuing to support us while we transition into BC's next gold producer," commented CEO and Director Kevin Smith.

"With construction nearly complete, waste rock mining from our quarry development underway, the Elk Gold Project is already in full stride. We anticipate releasing first mineralized material from our 1100 vein in the coming weeks. While aggressive, management is still confident in delivering our first shipment to New Gold in November, with recognized revenue anticipated in Q4 of this year. The upsized 13,000m Phase 2 diamond drill program is wrapping up and we anticipate a steady stream of assays very shortly. Our 10,000m Phase 3 drill program will commence right away. With a strong treasury, the Elk project is being pushed forward on all fronts and momentum continues to build. This is a pivotal moment for Gold Mountain, and we are thrilled to deliver the first gold mining permit in BC in nearly a decade."

Indigenous Communities

While the Provincial review and the corresponding Mine Review Committee process have come to a close, Gold Mountain is aware and acknowledges each respective Indigenous Nation's decision-making process will continue independently from the Province of British Columbia.

Over the past 18 months, the Company has made a concerted effort to build strong relationships with communities that are affected by the development of the Elk Gold Project. Gold Mountain looks forward to continued collaboration with all Indigenous Nations that have interests in the Elk Gold mine. The Company also wishes to communicate that there is no time limit on direct engagement and consultation between the Company and each respective Indigenous Nation.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold Mountain Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: JETZT GEHT ES LOS! 12 Mio. CAD Finanzierung wurde gestern geschlossen!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:04 UhrGold Mountain erhält Abbaugenehmigung vom Bergbauministerium
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
05:13 UhrDarauf haben alle gewartet…: MINEN-GENEHMIGUNG IST DA! Vom Explorer zum Goldproduzent in Rekordzeit! Aktie steht vor MEGA-AUFSCHWUNG!
Jörg Schulte | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
01.11.21Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Accesswire | Analysen