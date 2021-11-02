checkAd

MD Anderson Adopts IB Clinic for Brain Tumor Analysis

Installation Includes IB Neuro™ and IB DCE™ Software
Purchase also Includes IB Clinic - Mac Edition

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI)(OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies for brain tumor and other patients, today announced the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, TX) is the latest brain cancer center to purchase an annual subscription of IB Clinic software. IB Clinic is an automated processing application that generates quantitative magnetic resonance (MR) perfusion images and other maps useful in assessing brain tumors and monitoring treatment.

The installation includes IB Neuro™ and IB DCE™ software that networks within the MD Anderson IT infrastructure and outputs quantitative maps directly to their resident PACS (picture and communication system) for viewing and diagnostic interpretation. The purchase also includes IB Clinic - Mac edition, which comprises all IB modules as plugins to the OsiriX DICOM (digital information and communications in medicine) environment. Specifically, IB Clinic - Mac Edition allows for user input while running IB Rad Tech: IB Rad Tech is a workflow processor that allows customized workflows for the generation of IB's advanced maps and statistical reports.

Ranked as the #1 cancer center in the USA by U.S. News & World Report, MD Anderson Cancer Center is renowned for excellence in brain cancer care. Its specialized and multidisciplinary teams use cutting edge technologies to offer patients personalized care in attempt to improve outcomes.

"We are very pleased that MD Anderson has adopted IB Clinic," said Trevor Brown, CEO of IQ-AI Limited. "The automated processing is ideal for high-volume centers such as this, and the quantitative capability allows direct comparison of longitudinal scans, no matter where or when the patient is scanned."

Earlier this year, IQ-AI announced the marked increase in IB Clinic installations and attributes this to the automated generation of its exclusive quantitative output. The company recently published a letter to shareholders to announce its most successful year on record.

About Imaging Biometrics, LLC

Imaging Biometrics®, a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited (LON: IQAI) (OTCQB: IQAIF), develops and provides visualisation and analytical solutions that enable clinicians to better diagnose and treat disease with greater confidence. Through close collaboration with top researchers and clinicians, sophisticated advancements are translated into platform-independent and automated software plug-ins which can extend the base functionality of workstations, imaging systems, PACS, or medical viewers. By design, IB's advanced visualisation software seamlessly integrates into routine workflows. For more information about Imaging Biometrics, visit the company's website at www.imagingbiometrics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company's inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Porter, President
Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.
Tel: 212-564-4700
mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: IQ-AI Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670763/MD-Anderson-Adopts-IB-Clinic-for-Bra ...

