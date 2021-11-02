checkAd

TPII and OWVI Collaborate on Onshoring of Chinese Crypto Mining Operations

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce it has signed …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce it has signed an MOU with One World Ventures, Inc (OWVI) to provide an energy storage solution, based on the Triad eCell, to store excess energy from renewables and other sources for OWVI's bitcoin mining operations.

OWVI has contracted several bitcoin mining real estate and operations projects to relocate Chinese bitcoin mining operations to the US. The first site, located in Wyoming, will utilize Triad's energy solution to store energy during high renewable energy production hours and other periods of excess production, lowering the energy cost for crypto mining, reducing overall carbon footprint, and increasing profitability.

"We approached Triad because of their unique ability to develop scalable, cost-effective custom solutions for energy storage. With our contacts to bring large bitcoin mining operations to the US, energy cost has a huge impact to our profitability. With Triad's ability to rapidly scale up energy storage to meet our needs during peak hours of operation, we think this is a win-win for all parties." Da Mu Lin CEO of One World Ventures.

"One World Ventures is a great partner to begin implementing our grid storage solution. Their innovative business model allows them to rapidly relocate large bitcoin mining operations to the US. This presents a challenge that we feel we can solve to dramatically help improve their bottom line." Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "This solution is expected to scale to other large crypto mining operations in the US and abroad."

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCell that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

Seite 1 von 3
Triad Pro Innovators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TPII and OWVI Collaborate on Onshoring of Chinese Crypto Mining Operations LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce it has signed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.10.21TPII and Frontier Power Products to Conduct Private Demonstrations of the Triad EEL, Diesel Hybrid Genset
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21TPII to Provide Renewable Energy Enabling Energy Storage Solution for Crypto Mining
Accesswire | Analysen