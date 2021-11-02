TPII and OWVI Collaborate on Onshoring of Chinese Crypto Mining Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce it has signed …

OWVI has contracted several bitcoin mining real estate and operations projects to relocate Chinese bitcoin mining operations to the US. The first site, located in Wyoming, will utilize Triad's energy solution to store energy during high renewable energy production hours and other periods of excess production, lowering the energy cost for crypto mining, reducing overall carbon footprint, and increasing profitability.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce it has signed an MOU with One World Ventures, Inc (OWVI) to provide an energy storage solution, based on the Triad eCell, to store excess energy from renewables and other sources for OWVI's bitcoin mining operations.

"We approached Triad because of their unique ability to develop scalable, cost-effective custom solutions for energy storage. With our contacts to bring large bitcoin mining operations to the US, energy cost has a huge impact to our profitability. With Triad's ability to rapidly scale up energy storage to meet our needs during peak hours of operation, we think this is a win-win for all parties." Da Mu Lin CEO of One World Ventures.

"One World Ventures is a great partner to begin implementing our grid storage solution. Their innovative business model allows them to rapidly relocate large bitcoin mining operations to the US. This presents a challenge that we feel we can solve to dramatically help improve their bottom line." Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "This solution is expected to scale to other large crypto mining operations in the US and abroad."

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCell that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.