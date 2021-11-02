checkAd

Greenliant Industrial Temperature NVMe U.2 SSDs Available Up to 7.68TB

Advanced Data Integrity and Security Features Provide High Reliability

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Greenliant is sampling high capacity NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise PX Series solid state drives (SSDs), designed with high quality 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND and on-board DRAM to provide consistent low latency and high IOPS over the entire industrial temperature range (-40ºC to +85 ºC). The G7200 NVMe U.2 PX Series offers customers a rugged industrial SSD with enterprise grade sustained performance. See NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSD information at http://bit.ly/NVMe-U2-Enterprise-SSD.

Benefits of G7200 NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSDs include:

  • High Capacity: Offered in 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, 7.68 TB
  • On-Chip Adaptive RAID: Protects data from block or die failure and provides reliable failover
  • Power Loss Protection (PLP) Circuitry: Helps prevent data corruption during power failures
  • Industrial Temperature: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius
  • Data Security: Supports hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase
  • High Performance: Up to 500K/28K random read/write IOPs

NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSDs reach up to 2,500/1,900 MB/s sequential read/write performance and provide endurance of 2 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years. Combining the best of enterprise and industrial SSD features, the G7200 PX Series is ideal for high reliability automation, datacenter, video, networking, transportation and aerospace applications.

Availability

Greenliant is sampling its new G7200 Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSDs to customers now, and expects to start volume shipping by the end of 2021. Greenliant is also shipping its ultra-high endurance G7200 EnduroSLC™ Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs in capacities from 800 GB to 1.92 TB, with up to 30 DWPD for 5 years. For more information about NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSD products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and EnduroSLC are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:
Tara Yingst
Greenliant
408-200-8062
media@greenliant.com

SOURCE: Greenliant



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670441/Greenliant-Industrial-Temperature-NV ...




