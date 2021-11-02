checkAd

FS Bancorp Named to Fortune Magazine's 2021 List of Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington ("the Bank"), a provider of banking products and services in Western Washington, announced today that it was …

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington ("the Bank"), a provider of banking products and services in Western Washington, announced today that it was named to Fortune® Magazine's list of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies. To qualify for the annual list a company-domestic or foreign-must be trading on a major U.S. stock exchange; report data in U.S. dollars; file quarterly reports with the SEC; have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million and a stock price of at least $5 as of June 30. Companies that meet these criteria are ranked by revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate, and three-year annualized total return for the period ended June 30, 2021.

"We are honored to be included on Fortune's 2021 list of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies," said Joe Adams, 1st Security Bank and FS Bancorp's Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the teamwork and dedication of our ‘Smart, Driven, Nice' employees whose efforts resulted in our inclusion on this list of distinguished companies."

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 Bank branches, two Commercial Lending offices and an Administrative Center that produces loans and accepts deposits. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound Region with one office in the Tri-Cities home lending market.

Contacts:

Joseph C. Adams,
Chief Executive Officer

Matthew D. Mullet,
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 771-5299
www.fsbwa.com

