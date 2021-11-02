K2 Insurance Services Acquires American Reliable's Specialty Property Business

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) ("GBLI"), announced today that K2 Insurance Services, LLC ("K2") has acquired its American Reliable specialty residential property business, including its …

K2 is a leading specialty MGA with more than 20 active programs across various niches. They currently manage over $1 billion in premium, including $150 million in manufactured home premium. American Family Insurance has been providing insurance services and products for more than 90 years and has a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A' (Excellent) from AM Best.

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) ("GBLI"), announced today that K2 Insurance Services, LLC ("K2") has acquired its American Reliable specialty residential property business, including its manufactured home and dwelling lines. K2 is committed to seamlessly transfer and renew the American Reliable specialty residential property business, which will be underwritten by Homesite Group, a subsidiary of American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (American Family Insurance).

Reiner R. Mauer, GBLI's chief operating officer, said, "This transaction supports GBLI's strategy to focus on core small and middle-market commercial lines that drive long term consistent and sustainable profitability. We expect this transition will be seamless for our agents and policyholders. We encourage our agents to partner with K2, a world-class MGA, and are pleased that our policyholders will be with a carrier that has the reputation and financial strength of American Family Insurance."

Bob Kimmel, chief executive officer of K2 Insurance Services, said, "It was great to work with the GBLI team on closing this transaction. We look forward to partnering with the agents to place this business with our great underwriting partner, Homesite."

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide.

About K2 Insurance Services, LLC and its subsidiaries

K2 Insurance Services (K2) is an insurance services holding company, which owns and controls a diverse set of specialty program administrators. Through its MGAs, K2 markets, underwrites, and services over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. From workers' compensation for high hazard exposures such as commercial transportation to personal lines coverage for manufactured homes, K2 helps insure clients across a diverse array of risks and industries. K2 is headquartered in San Diego, California and is a privately held company.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release 1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including, COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

