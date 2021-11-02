checkAd

RE Royalties Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment To Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.01 per issued and outstanding common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The distribution is payable on December 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 17, 2021. The distribution is designated by the Company to be a dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. The cumulative amount of dividends declared for the 2021 fiscal year has been $0.03 per common share.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to announce another dividend payment as we continue to grow our diversified renewable energy royalty portfolio. With the successful completion of our transactions with Switch Power in Ontario and Teichos Energy in Philadelphia, we are committed to growing our royalty portfolio."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan
CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 98 royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Contact:

RE Royalties
Talia Beckett: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com
Tel: (778) 374‐2000
www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670672/RE-Royalties-Declares-Quarterly-Divi ...




