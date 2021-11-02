checkAd

Major League Football, Inc (MLFB OTC) Announced Today the Cities Under Consideration for Its 6 Initial Franchises

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced today the cities under consideration for its 6 initial team Franchises. They are:Mobile AlabamaMontgomery, …

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced today the cities under consideration for its 6 initial team Franchises. They are:

Mobile Alabama
Montgomery, Alabama
Little Rock, Arkansas
Norfolk-Virginia Beach, VA
Canton-Massillon, Ohio (Hall of Fame
Stadium)
Daytona, Florida
Orlando, Florida
Austin, Texas
Denton, Texas
San Antonio, Texas
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Murtha stated that training camp for its initial 6 teams will be at Premier Sports Complex in Lakewood Ranch, Florida in Mid-April 2022 after which all teams will move to their home cities. Major League Football had previously purchased all the football equipment used by the Alliance of American Football for their 8 teams before termination of their operations, as well as its office, electronic equipment and other assets, via its bankruptcy proceeding in San Antonio, Texas where it is presently stored. Murtha also announced that Major League Football has retained Irish Armour Security as its corporate, internal and team security firm. Irish Armour in turn will supervise operations and stadium security in the League's cities in coordination with local authorities and stadium security staff.

CONTACT:
Frank Murtha, CEO
f.murtha@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670674/Major-League-Football-Inc-MLFB-OTC-A ...

Major League Football Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Major League Football, Inc (MLFB OTC) Announced Today the Cities Under Consideration for Its 6 Initial Franchises LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced today the cities under consideration for its 6 initial team Franchises. They are:Mobile AlabamaMontgomery, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...