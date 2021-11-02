checkAd

ReelTime's Technology License Revenues at New Highs from Virtual Restaurants Munchie Magic and Thai Dah

Autor: Accesswire
SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that its revenues from its technology license with Baristas (OTC PINK:BCCI) for the virtual restaurants "Munchie Magic" and "Thai Dah" continue to …

Barry Henthorn - CEO stated, "Munchie Magic continues to grow at an increasing pace. Thai Dah has now also begun generating revenues in October and with many more locations in the process of opening from both, we expect additional residual revenues."

ReelTime recently expanded its technology/software license and development agreement with virtual restaurant pioneer Baristas (OTC PINK:BCCI) beyond Munchie Magic/MiniBar Magic to feature Thai Dah, a virtual restaurant platform for Thai restaurants. The licensing agreement allows Thai Dah to have rights to utilize the global perpetual technology license and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions.

Baristas Munchie Magic has opened more than 50 locations in the past twelve months in 10 states delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, beer, wine, hard alcohol, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.munchiemagic.com.

Thai Dah www.thaidah.com is led by international Thai superstar Front Montgomery. Named "The Most Beautiful Woman of All Time" www.mostbeautifulwomenintheworld.com Thai Dah provides Thai cuisine prepared and packaged by their Thai restaurant partners, delivered to their customers by delivery partners Uber Eats, Grub Hub, and Door Dash. Under license from ReelTime, Thai Dah provides all the technology, marketing, advertising, and industry knowledge. Restaurant partners use only one integrated tablet for all their delivery partners as well as for all their existing or future delivery partners at no additional cost. They provide the tablet and training; all restaurant partners need to do is be ready to sell what they already prepare in their restaurant!

